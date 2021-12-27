Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.67 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 300.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.47 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

