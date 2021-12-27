U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 657,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

