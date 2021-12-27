6,737 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in 1st Source by 106,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

