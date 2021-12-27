Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.