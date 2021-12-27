Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

NYSE J opened at $137.35 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.