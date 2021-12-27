Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,120 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNYA. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 377,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

CNYA opened at $43.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

