Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $148.40. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

