Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Position Increased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Stepan were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SCL opened at $119.78 on Monday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.