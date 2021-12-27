6 Meridian Buys New Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.