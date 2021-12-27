6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 799 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $293.34 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

