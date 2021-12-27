6 Meridian Makes New $220,000 Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

