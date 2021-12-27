6 Meridian Buys Shares of 2,640 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

