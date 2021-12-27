Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

