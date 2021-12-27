ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

