Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $209.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

