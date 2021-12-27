BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.30 on Monday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

