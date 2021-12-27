Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,254,000 after acquiring an additional 273,955 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.7% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.2% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.