Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.