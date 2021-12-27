Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 85,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Energy Transfer worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.