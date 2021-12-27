Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,970 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

AMAT opened at $155.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

