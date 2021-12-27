Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

AEVA stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 201.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

