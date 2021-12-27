1,090 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 212.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $218.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $219.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

