Nwam LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

NYSE KO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

