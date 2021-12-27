Nwam LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

