Nwam LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,412 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

FCOM stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97.

