ING Groep NV Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $111.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

