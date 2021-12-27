ING Groep NV Purchases 967 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 143,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Leidos by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.