Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,079 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Best Buy worth $59,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $98.08 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

