Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $3,617,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 46.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

