Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

