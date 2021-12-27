Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 163,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

