Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $43,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50.

