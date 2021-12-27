Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BIGZ stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

