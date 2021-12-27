Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $162.87 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.63.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

