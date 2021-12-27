Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $182.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

