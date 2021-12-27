MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.69 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

