Amalgamated Bank Sells 896 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

