Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

