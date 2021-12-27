Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

