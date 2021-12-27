Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1,994.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diodes by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

