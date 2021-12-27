SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 159,084 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

