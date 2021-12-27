Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

