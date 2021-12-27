Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 644.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

