Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 17.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,806,000 after buying an additional 305,525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 10.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Enbridge by 17.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

