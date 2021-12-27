Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.62. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.