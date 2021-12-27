Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,100 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,557,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

