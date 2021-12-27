Brokerages Set United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Price Target at $10.15

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,570,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

