Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 378 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $142.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

