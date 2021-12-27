Analysts Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target at $188.57

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

