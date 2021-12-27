Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

